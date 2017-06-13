Autopsy report shows 200 level student of the Cross Rivers state University, Joy Odama, died of cocaine poison

According to Vanguard, the autopsy report released by the National Hospital, Abuja, showed she died of acute cocaine poison.
Joy was said to have suffered cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion before she died. The report reads in part:
“The cause of death was traced to cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion, myocardial infaration secondary to possible acute cocaine poison.”Mother of the deceased, Philomena Odama, had earlier this month, petitioned the presidency, the senate president, Speaker of the House of Representatives, IGP, DSS and other top security agencies, over the death of her daughter. Mrs Philomena in her petition, indicated the the suspect had invited her daughter alongside other young girls to his house and promised to sponsor their education.
Joy died in his custody and the suspect allegedly connived with the police to embalm her without her parents consent. The police allegedly told them to hands off the case and collect N300, 000 the suspect was offering them, saying they can not get justice as he is well connected in the society.
Read the mother's petition here
