Monday, 5 June 2017

Audio scandal: The voices in the recorded tape belong to Dino Melaye and Justice Ikpeme- Senator Smart Adeyemi alleges

Former member of the Senate, Smart Adeyemi, who lost his seat in the red chambers to Dino Melaye during the last election, says the voices in the recorded tape where two people were talking bribe in US Dollars, belongs to Dino Melaye and Justice Ikpeme.

Adeyemi who is a trained journalist with many years of experience, says with his experience, he knows a doctored audio when he hears one and that the one purported to be that of Dino and Melaye, is authentic and not doctored as being speculated by Melaye. Adeyemi said this in an interview with Channels TV
"I worked in a Television house for two decades and I stand here to tell you I am a broadcast journalist by training. and I know when a story or a film is manipulated using voice over. This is the real voices of the two characters, Justice Ikpeme and Dino Melaye" he said
Victor Kachi said...

Ok seen



5 June 2017 at 10:31
Peter Ipuole said...

Our Senator Dino Melaye always a controversial individual, APC is now same thing will still happen swept under the carpet like Minister Obanikoro on Ekiti elections.Naija anything goes.

5 June 2017 at 10:51

