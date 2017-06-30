Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Quanjian will offer Aubameyang an eye-watering £26.5m-a-year salary to make the move to China and rumours have it the player is considering the offer. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke initially made it clear that the club would not allow their top scorer to leave for less than £63million, but Tianjin chairman Shu Yuhui looks set to table an offer in excess of £70m.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 30 June 2017
Aubameyang set for China move in deal which will make him Africa's highest paid player
Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Quanjian will offer Aubameyang an eye-watering £26.5m-a-year salary to make the move to China and rumours have it the player is considering the offer. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke initially made it clear that the club would not allow their top scorer to leave for less than £63million, but Tianjin chairman Shu Yuhui looks set to table an offer in excess of £70m.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/30/2017 07:07:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment