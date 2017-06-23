 Atiku Abubakar responds to Twitter users who said it was inappropriate that he wore agbada to his farm | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Atiku Abubakar responds to Twitter users who said it was inappropriate that he wore agbada to his farm

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter to share a photo of himself taken at his farm and captioned it "farming season" but a few followers felt his apparel was inappropriate for the occasion and another felt a real farmer will be focused on the duty at hand, not on taking photos.

Atiku has replied to the Twitter users. See it after the cut.



8 comments:

MUFC said...

Nigerians and pokenosing

23 June 2017 at 11:59
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Agbada in the farm? Who is deceiving who?


Long live LIB

23 June 2017 at 12:18
OSINANL said...

ATIKU DONT MIND THEM...
YOU WILL SURELY BECOME PRESIDENT COME 2019

23 June 2017 at 12:19
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

But that's not agbada he's wearing and farmers in the north dress like this to farm o but not dressing neat like baba.

23 June 2017 at 12:23
amechi bright said...

Campaign 2019 on set... The same ppl again.

23 June 2017 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

chai...... Nigerians no get chill @all lolzzz

23 June 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

Atiku even ur Entire Family can be given opportunity to become President of Fedral Republic Of Nigeria talkles of u....please stop Dreaming....

Small Alao Seniyan Say so

23 June 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...



