Friday, 23 June 2017

Asisat Oshoala defends Falz after he faced criticism for asking musicians to stop glorifying fraud with their lyrics

FalzTheBahdGuy in a recent interview called on fellow musicians to stop glorifying fraud with their lyrics and desist from praising fraudsters. This behaviour, according to him, serves as a bad example for the younger generation. A lot of people surprisingly criticized him for this, saying it was not in his place to call out fraudsters.

Nigerian professional footballer, Asisat Oshoala, stood up for him in a series of posts on Instagram. See more posts after the cut.




