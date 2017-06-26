 Asahd Khaled and Gucci Mane rock matching light Blue tuxedo to BET Awards | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Asahd Khaled and Gucci Mane rock matching light Blue tuxedo to BET Awards

Ashad Khaled, the executive producer of his father, DJ Khaled recently released 'Grateful' album, wore a light blue tuxedo to the 2017 BET Award on Sunday. Rapper Gucci Mane also wore a similar outfit. Asahd who's yet to clock one also ‘performed’ with his dad at the BET Awards.

At the end of the performance with Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne to 'I’m the One', Asahd was later seen dancing with his mum wearing his ear protectors.
‘I did it for my son, I’m a father now,’ DJ Khaled said at the end of the performance.
Posted by at 6/26/2017 04:18:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts