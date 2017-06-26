Asahd Khaled and Gucci Mane rock matching light Blue tuxedo to BET Awards

Ashad Khaled, the
executive producer of his father, DJ Khaled recently released 'Grateful' album, wore a light blue tuxedo to
the 2017 BET Award on Sunday
. Rapper Gucci Mane also wore a similar outfit. Asahd who's yet to clock one also ‘performed’ with his dad at the BET Awards.
At
the end of the performance with Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
to 'I’m the One', Asahd was later seen dancing with his mum wearing his
ear protectors.
‘I did it for my son, I’m a father now,’ DJ Khaled said at the end of the performance.
