 Artist turns Nigerian celebs to women in traditional attires (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Artist turns Nigerian celebs to women in traditional attires (photos)

Who is the finest? I'll go with Falz...
Posted by at 6/25/2017 08:56:00 pm

8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...odunade

25 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...chai,Ay be like up coming witch. my

25 June 2017 at 21:03
Esther Norah said...

Yea Falz then the Yoruba guy at d top right then basket mouth. AY Is naturally ugly and this attire made him even more ugly period

25 June 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Falz

25 June 2017 at 21:07
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Odunade is all I see.and At d ponyor master ugly.

25 June 2017 at 21:07
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

None Abeg...


Long live LIB

25 June 2017 at 21:07
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Odunade is all I see.and AY d ponyor master ugly.

25 June 2017 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

I really dnt understand this subliminal ways of encouraging cross dressing,Are you all so blinded by this veal of satan?,do we not see anymore,we now celebrate contamination as jokes and modernization

25 June 2017 at 21:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts