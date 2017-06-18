Army arrests suspected Boko Haram terrorist, child traffickers in Bauchi & Yobe (Photos)

Troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed (alias Aliko).
Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, Director of Army Public Relations in a statement on Saturday, said Aliko was arrested on Friday from his hideout, following a tip-off, and was found to be in possession of 1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun.
Usman said during preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.
In another operation, troops of Bravo Company, 120 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army intercepted four child traffickers at Katarko on Friday.
The suspects were intercepted while conveying 19 under aged children from Potiskum to Garin Tuwo, Bungai and Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State and Galarabala in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.
Both the suspected traffickers and their victims have been moved to the Brigade Headquarters for transfer to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
