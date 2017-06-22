Armed Robbers burn down Victor Uwaifo's hostel in Benin after an occupant called for help (photos)

This reportedly happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to an eyewitness, armed robbers burnt down some apartments at the hostel of musician, Victor Uwaifo, which is located off college road, Benin city. At about 9pm on Tuesday, the robbers attempted to break down a door of an apartment and others around heard the commotion.
They quickly alerted some guys in the area to come to their aid but the robbers heard them making calls and quickly left before they could be apprehended.
The occupants were of course scared to spend the night there and left to come back the next day. At about 12 am on Wednesday, they received a call that the robbers came back, stole a few of their expensive belongings and set the house ablaze in revenge, leaving them stranded. See more photos below...
Photo Credit: Facebook/Pretty Maris
