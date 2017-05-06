Ariana Grande sparks engagement rumor after she flashed a ring on her engagement finger as she's supported by boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester concert

There was a free flow of tears and there was also a show of strength and support at the One Love Manchester Benefit but something else that caught attention during the star-studded charity concert was the ring on Ariana Grande's engagement finger.
As the 23-year-old gave an impressive performance with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, the massive rock on her hand was hard to miss.
While Mac Miller and Ariana performed duets The Way and Dang at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, those viewing the concert from home and online took to different social media platforms to comment on the ring on her finger while questioning if they were engaged.
If Ariana and Mac are really engaged, that means they obviously kept it really low key and it's understandable, considering all that has happened of late.
