Ariana Grande set to become Manchester's first Honorary Citizen after raising millions for victims of terror attack

The US pop star is to become the first honorary citizen of Manchester for organizing the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert just weeks after the Manchester Arena bombing, at her gig, in which 22 people died.
Grande was joined at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert, by top music stars in the industry including, Liam Gallagher, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, Take That, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.
Around 50,000 people attended the event, millions of people around the world watched it, and so far the benefit concert has raised almost £3 million for victims of the terror attack.
In a statement by Sir Richard Leese, the Manchester City Council leader, he said the council will recognise the singer for her efforts for organising the concert, which took place at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.
"This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.'
"We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear," he added.
"Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official."
Honorary citizenship is the highest honour a city can give, apart from the rarely awarded freedom of the city, which has only been awarded four times since 2000.
