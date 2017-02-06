Ariana Grande returns to the UK ahead of Sunday's benefit concert for victims of the Manchester terror attack

She landed London Stansted Airport in a private jet at about 7 a.m today. She was accompanied by her father Edward, mother Joan, and boyfriend Mac Miller. The star will be joined by other top artists like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus for the concert which will hold at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Security has already been tightened around that area and photos show preparation is already underway at the venue.
The £40 tickets for the benefit event sold out in less than 20 minutes with more than 10,000 people applying for free tickets. It turns out a lot of tickets were bought by web touts who then listed them for auction online at a more expensive price. One eBay seller was looking to offload four tickets to the gig for £1,250 - netting a potential profit of nearly £1,100.
Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert but more than 25,000 people applied for tickets to Sunday's concert. A spokesman for the company condemned those trying to make profit out of what is supposed to benefit victims of terror.
He said: "Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made."
To curb this unscrupulous act, Seatwave, Get Me In, Viagogo and Stubhub have all pledged to not allow the reselling of tickets on their websites. eBay said it would immediately remove any listings attempting to profit unfairly from the terror attack. Music fans also condemned the action to profit from the sale of the One Love Manchester ticket.
Sunday's concert will be shown live on BBC1 and proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support grieving families and victims.
