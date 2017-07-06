Ariana Grande and her crew get a tattoo of Manchester bee after her One Love concert as a tribute to the city

After the One Love Manchester concert, artists from Manchester Ink, joined Ariana and her tour crew backstage to ink the body art on their skin.
The concert was an emotional night for everyone involved, including the pop star and it took its toll on her. She told friends after the gig:
"That was the hardest thing ever. I just need to go home now." But not before getting the tattoo.
Ariana won’t be going back to the US yet as she is restarting her tour in Paris tomorrow, according to online reports.
No comments:
Post a Comment