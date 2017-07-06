 Ariana Grande and her crew get a tattoo of Manchester bee after her One Love concert as a tribute to the city | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Ariana Grande and her crew get a tattoo of Manchester bee after her One Love concert as a tribute to the city

Ariana Grande and the crew of her Dangerous Woman Tour have gotten tattoos of Manchester bees to serve as permanent reminders of their time in Manchester. The bee is a symbol of Manchester city.

After the One Love Manchester concert, artists from Manchester Ink, joined Ariana and her tour crew backstage to ink the body art on their skin.
The concert was an emotional night for everyone involved, including the pop star and it took its toll on her. She told friends after the gig:
"That was the hardest thing ever. I just need to go home now." But not before getting the tattoo.
Ariana won’t be going back to the US yet as she is restarting her tour in Paris tomorrow, according to online reports.
Posted by at 6/07/2017 01:24:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts