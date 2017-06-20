 "Aren't you supposed to be unique?" - Joke Silva asks, as she urges people to stop comparing themselves to others | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

"Aren't you supposed to be unique?" - Joke Silva asks, as she urges people to stop comparing themselves to others

Veteran actress, Joke Silva has some advice for people pressured to imitate others. In a post on her Instagram page today, she wrote;
"Don't ever compare yourself to others. You are not a copy but an original. Better your individuality and life because no one will do it for you. Don't let anyone's ignorance, hate and negativity stop or change you. Stop comparing yourself to others...aren't you supposed to be unique? We are all unique. We are all special. We are all wonderfully and fearfully made. Accept who you are. Be you."
