Friday, 30 June 2017

Are you the one for her? She wants to meet her Soulmate...

She is a pretty, soft-spoken 36-year-old babe, stylish, slim and brown in complexion, selfless, intelligent, hardworking, industrious, has an established career in law and lives in Lagos. 
She has never been married mainly because she was so focused on her education and career. She is now in a good place and ready to add value to her future boo and likewise him to her.
 About her

Genotype: AA, Tribe: Yoruba, Horoscope: Aquarian, Height: 5”7
Religion: Christian, University: Ogun state university, Interests: Movies at the Cinemas, Travel, Hanging out with friends, Socially drinks but does not smoke
Her Match
She is now ready to find the man whose rib she is made from. She thinks he will be between the age of 34 and 45, kind, intelligent, accomplished and single or a widower, divorced with not more than a child hopefully no baby mama dramas
About him
Religion: Christian only, University: Any, Interests: Similar to hers, Location: preferably the USA or Nigeria, Socially drinks but does not smoke.
If you are not her Man then please tell your Uncle, Brother, Colleague, Boss, friend etc about her 
To connect with her: Please email us at connect@lostrib.com and use Mat ID: 234944290 as subject line.
Phone is 08123761424
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

See ad for husband...it is well for you Mosun. 😑

30 June 2017 at 13:40
kisbykay (Travelling Agency) said...

Nawa oo. No be small thing.

30 June 2017 at 13:49
RareSpecie Z said...

Sweet.
Will luv 2 test drive first.

30 June 2017 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

Thiefff...prefarably based in USA or naija. My dear read d Bible. A good man will find u not d oda way round OK? Thank me later.

30 June 2017 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

Linda this profile matches your own somehow. Abeg if na you I dey over qualified

30 June 2017 at 14:15
Amos Mohammed said...

Drive safely .

30 June 2017 at 14:31
keener sandra said...

I was actually thinking it was linda

30 June 2017 at 14:33

