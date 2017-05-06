Apply for a UK Master’s degree at Middlesex University London

As an MDX student you will develop at the forefront of contemporary knowledge and practice. You will be taught by industry expert academics with international profiles and become a specialist in your field and set the benchmark for others to aspire to.
Like Raphael and other international students from Nigeria, Middlesex is preparing students for a promising career with global opportunities right from London.
Why Study at Middlesex?
- No 1 in London among Modern Universities (The Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2017)
- 91% of all our graduates are in employment within six months of graduating (Destination of Leavers of Higher Education 2016)
- 90% of our Research is internationally recognised.
- A truly global University with Campuses in London, Dubai, Malta and Mauritius
- Highly Competitive tuition fees
- We’re recognised as one of the top universities in London for spend on facilities per person
- Highly rated university employability service
- Real world experiences with real industry experts
- Free eBooks, printing, laptop loans and library loans for all students
- A proud heritage that goes back more than 130 years.
Did you know Postgraduate Students from Nigeria could get scholarships up to 4000GBP? Another reason why MDX is right for you
Each year over 8,000 students from outside the UK choose to study at Middlesex University London. At Middlesex we believe your personal development is as important as your studies. Once you're here, we'll help you make the most of your Middlesex University experience.
We are made for more! Are you#MadeForMore?
Take NEXT step to achieving your dreams; book an appointment to speak with Our Regional Manger here
