Apply For IJMB here and gain admission to 200 level in any University Of your choice

Do you know it is possible to gain admission to 200 Level directly through IJMB? Are you tired of writing JAMB examination without a positive result? You don't have to wait till next year to write another JAMB. All hope is not lost; you can apply for an Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) course today and secure admission into 200Level in any university of your choice through IJMB.
Please take your time to read this article carefully.
It is a fact that not everyone can pass JAMB, and even if everyone passes, not every one can be admitted to 100 level.
WHAT IS IJMB: IJMB programme is approved by FEDERAL GOVERNMENT as a medium for securing admission into universities in Nigeria. Its regulated by ABU, Zaria with different study centers nationwide. The NIGERIA UNIVERSITY COMMISSION (NUC) has also certified IJMB as an A’ level programme that qualify students into 200 level in the university upon successful completion of the programme. CHECK JAMB BROCHURE TO CONFIRM.
IJMB LEGIBILITY: IJMB certificate is presently recognized and accepted by the universities in Nigeria. Thus, prospective candidates can check (item 2.2) of JAMB BROCHURE to confirm IJMB legibility.
The programme is specifically designed to provide an opportunity for candidates who cannot gain admission to 100 Level through JAMB in Nigerian Universities for one reason or the other, IJMB only requires candidates O’level result in any of WASC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB obtained at not more than two sitting. Students with awaiting result can also register.
PROGRAMME DURATION: IJMB A’level programme runs for a maximum period of one academic session (9-12month) divided in two(2) semesters.
IJMB STUDY CENTRES IN NIGERIA:
• South-West: IJMB in Lagos State,
• South-West: IJMB in Oyo State (Ibadan).
• South-South: IJMB in Rivers State (PortHarcourt),
• North-Central: IJMB in Kwara State, IJMB in Kwara State (Ilorin),
• North-Central: IJMB in FCT ( Abuja)
REGISTRATION IS CLOSING VERY SOON!
HOW TO APPLY FOR IJMB PROGRAMME
After filling the form,
*Step 2–> interested candidates are to pay the sum of Eight thousand Naira only #8,000 either via:
DIRECT BANK DEPOSIT PAYMENT
Payment can be made to IJMB Official Bank Account using the details below;
GUARANTEE TRUST BANK (GTB)
Account Name: IJMB Grade Point
Account No: 0219523409
NOTE: IJMB 2017 students have resume in all our centres across the country but admission is still on, registration closes in two weeks time.
ENQUIRIES: For detailed information please visit IJMB website you can also call us on 08031919742, or you can whatsapp us: 08105655605 mail us: info@ijmbexam.com.
