Apostle Suleman presented with the highest non-resident Honorary Citizenship award in South Carolina

On Wednesday, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman was conferred with an ‘Award and Key Of The State of South Carolina’ which is a Honorary Citizenship by the state of South Carolina, USA in recognition of Apostle Suleman’s contribution to humanity.
The event held at the Faithful Centre Bible Church, Inglewood, California where Apostle Suleman is holding the region’s edition of his ministry’s life-changing crusade tagged ‘Help From Above’.
Apostle Suleman, at the ceremony, dedicated the award to God, his better half and partner, Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman as well as members of the Omega Fire Ministries, worldwide.
No comments:
Post a Comment