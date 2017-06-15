 APC Kano expels suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

APC Kano expels suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin

The All Progressives Congress(APC) chapter in Bebeji local government area of Kano state has expelled suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin who represents them at the legislative chambers. Chairman of the APC in the local government, Sani Ranka, announced his suspension today at a press briefing held at the party's secretariat in Kano.

Ranka said the expulsion is as a result of Jibrin's anti-party activities that can cause division in the party.


“The party will not condone indiscipline and disrespect to leaders or duly constituted authority. We hereby inform the world that Jibrin has been expelled from our great party,”. Jibrin was suspended by the House of Representatives in August last year following allegations and counter allegations of the 2016 budget padding. He is yet to react to his expulsion.
5 comments:

Wfb Prince Abidogun said...

Ok.
Ok.
Read More and Help Me.

www.gofundme.com/help-me-be-the-man-in-my-dream

15 June 2017 at 16:48
Pascal said...

So just because he said the truth and exposed corrupt people, you are expelling him. You cant speak for everybody. Let everybody in the local government vote. Useless corrupt Northerners. Meanwhile they will pretend to be holy and be praying to Allah. Nigeria is messed up. I cant deal abeg

15 June 2017 at 16:57
Tom said...

why have they expelled him now? politics and their bullshit. the moment a person

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

speaks the truth against some sacred cows, these brainwashed people start going gaga.

15 June 2017 at 16:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Ghenghen!


... Merited happiness

15 June 2017 at 17:03
daniel ubong said...

Can they let this guy be already, biko.

15 June 2017 at 17:36

