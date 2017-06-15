APC Kano expels suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin

Ranka said the expulsion is as a result of Jibrin's anti-party activities that can cause division in the party.
“The party will not condone indiscipline and disrespect to leaders or duly constituted authority. We hereby inform the world that Jibrin has been expelled from our great party,”. Jibrin was suspended by the House of Representatives in August last year following allegations and counter allegations of the 2016 budget padding. He is yet to react to his expulsion.
5 comments:
Ok.
So just because he said the truth and exposed corrupt people, you are expelling him. You cant speak for everybody. Let everybody in the local government vote. Useless corrupt Northerners. Meanwhile they will pretend to be holy and be praying to Allah. Nigeria is messed up. I cant deal abeg
why have they expelled him now? politics and their bullshit. the moment a person
speaks the truth against some sacred cows, these brainwashed people start going gaga.
Ghenghen!
... Merited happiness
Can they let this guy be already, biko.
