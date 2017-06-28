Another victim of the London Grenfell Tower fire identified as 52-year-old Mary Mendy

One of the victims who died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire in London has now been formally identified as 52-year-old Mary Mendy. Her sister Betty Jackson in a statement on behalf of the family writes;
"My beloved sister, words can never describe the pain of losing you. I can't believe you are gone. You were a wonderful sister, an incredible aunt, the best mother any child could have wished for. You were an amazing friend to all those who knew you".
"Your heart was pure, your soul was one of a kind. You will be missed for a life time. You will remain forever in our hearts. you and your beautiful daughter Khadija Saye"
"From your sister, brothers, nieces and nephews.”
