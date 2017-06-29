Another UNIOSUN student goes missing

According to reports, Oluwatimilehin left the meal he was cooking in his room located outside the campus at about 10pm on Monday June 26th and has not been seen or heard from. Efforts to reach him have been abortive as his phone has remained switched off.
The police have been alerted and efforts are currently being made to ensure he returns safely.
