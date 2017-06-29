 Another UNIOSUN student goes missing | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Another UNIOSUN student goes missing

A Final year student of Microbiology Department of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN Osogbo campus, Oluwafemi Oluwatimilehin Shonibare, has been declared missing. This comes nine months after a female student of the school, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola, went missing and was later discovered to have been murdered by a driver and herbalist.
According to reports, Oluwatimilehin left the meal he was cooking in his room located outside the campus at about 10pm on Monday June 26th and has not been seen or heard from. Efforts to reach him have been abortive as his phone has remained switched off.
The police have been alerted and efforts are currently being made to ensure he returns safely.
