Another photo of the student shot dead in Kogi during alleged assassination attempt of Sen. Melaye

The young man identified as Saka Seidu, said to be a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, was killed when unknown gunmen fired at a crowd while Senator Dino Melaye was holding a peaceful protest against the state government on Monday.
The protest which started around 11am turned bloody when the gunmen, who arrived from the Nataco Junction brandishing different guns and cutlasses started shooting into different direction sending people scampering for safety including journalists, who were covering the protest.
See the photos below...
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Dino Melaye is so self centred.A young man dies for nothing! And he's making it seem like it's all about him.Fresh
