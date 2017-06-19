 Another one! 1 arrested after vehicle strikes pedestrians in London causing "a number of casualties" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Another one! 1 arrested after vehicle strikes pedestrians in London causing "a number of casualties"

Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several people injured. One man has been arrested for being behind the injuries.. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. This area is said to have had about 200 people at the scene after the incident occurred
 The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.
No other details were immediately available.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded.
Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by the police.
