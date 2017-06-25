Angry women parade body of woman raped and beheaded by suspected herdsman in Edo

The body of Margaret Udiamehi was found last Tuesday night by a search party after she failed to return home from the farm while the police discovered her severed head on Wednesday morning at a different location.
They also went to the palace of Onojie of Ekpoma and the Divisional Police headquarters to vent their anger.
Speaking on behalf of the protesters, one of the women who gave her name as Grace said they were tired of watching strangers destroyed their crops, rape and kill women in the village. She called for government protection to allow them go to the farm.
3 comments:
What a country? What a people? What a world?
if it was the reverse where fulani herdsmen are killed, the nigerian army would send soldiers immediately. this is the reason why militias would start forming in towns and villages to
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
defend themselves from fulani men, because the police does not care anymore.
Another death caused by foolanis!
Post a Comment