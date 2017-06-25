 Angry women parade body of woman raped and beheaded by suspected herdsman in Edo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Angry women parade body of woman raped and beheaded by suspected herdsman in Edo

Angry women last Wednesday, took to the streets of Ekpoma, Esan West local government area in Edo state to protest the killing of a woman by suspected herdsmen.

The body of Margaret Udiamehi was found last Tuesday night by a search party after she failed to return home from the farm while the police discovered her severed head on Wednesday morning at a different location.



The protesters, carrying the victim's body in a wheelbarrow, demanded expulsion of all herdsmen from the village and environs.




They also went to the palace of Onojie of Ekpoma and the Divisional Police headquarters to vent their anger.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, one of the women who gave her name as Grace said they were tired of watching strangers destroyed their crops, rape and kill women in the village. She called for government protection to allow them go to the farm.

donduke said...

What a country? What a people? What a world?

25 June 2017 at 18:36
Jarel said...

if it was the reverse where fulani herdsmen are killed, the nigerian army would send soldiers immediately. this is the reason why militias would start forming in towns and villages to

defend themselves from fulani men, because the police does not care anymore.

25 June 2017 at 18:46
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

Another death caused by foolanis!

25 June 2017 at 18:48

