 Angry fan throws bottle at Justin Bieber for admitting he can't sing the spanish hit Despacito | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Angry fan throws bottle at Justin Bieber for admitting he can't sing the spanish hit Despacito

When fans have paid good money to come and see you perform, the last thing they want is to hear that you don't know how to sing the song they want to hear. Justin Bieber learnt that the hard way at his last performance after fans booed him and one even threw a water bottle at him because he admitted he did not know the lyrics to the popular Luis Fonsi song, Despacito.

Bieber had been onstage at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, when a fan requested that he perform the Spanish hit Despacito. Bieber who featured as a vocalist on the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee tune, told the fan that he could not perform the song because he didn't know it and his fans got upset.
"I can't do 'Despacito,'" he said. "I don't even know it."
Following his admission, fans booed him mercilessly and one fan threw a water bottle at him while Bieber quickly dodged it. Bieber then asked the fan to stop throwing things at him.
"Don’t throw things at me, please," he pleaded.
 Watch the video below...
Posted by at 6/14/2017 11:55:00 am

5 comments:

ASHANKA said...

Make dem beat am self lol

14 June 2017 at 11:59
Ichebi Christian said...

Always beiber

14 June 2017 at 12:17
okafor richard said...

Lol

14 June 2017 at 12:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Such insolence!


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 12:22
OB Gold said...

Sis please tell your friend onyeka to stop duping people to survive...He duped my 1.6 million and i swear with my life if i catch onyeka ...Now he blocked me on facebook and can not answer Calls....I am stranded now in nigeria onyeka all i have .....Advise him to stop duping people and sleping from one hotel to another.....I give him 7 days to pay back my money....He made me return to nigeria with hope of securing a visa for me....i Came to your office with him the other day.....

14 June 2017 at 13:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts