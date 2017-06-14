Angry fan throws bottle at Justin Bieber for admitting he can't sing the spanish hit Despacito
When fans have paid good money to come and see you
perform, the last thing they want is to hear that you don't know how to
sing the song they want to hear. Justin Bieber learnt that the hard way
at his last performance after fans booed him and one even threw a water
bottle at him because he admitted he did not know the lyrics to the
popular Luis Fonsi song, Despacito.
Bieber had been onstage at the
Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, when a fan requested that he perform
the Spanish hit Despacito. Bieber who featured as a vocalist on the song
by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee tune, told the fan that he could not
perform the song because he didn't know it and his fans got upset.
"I can't do 'Despacito,'" he said. "I don't even know it."
Following
his admission, fans booed him mercilessly and one fan threw a water
bottle at him while Bieber quickly dodged it. Bieber then asked the fan
to stop throwing things at him.
