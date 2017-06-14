Americans wish Donald Trump a happy 71st birthday

Today, June 14, 2017 is the 71st birthday of US President, Donald Trump and despite the bad press, fake news and Russia probe that has plagued his 5-month old administration, Americans still took to social media to wish POTUS a happy birthday. See their posts after the cut...
6 comments:
donald trump is 71 years old? he is too old. he is just like our buhari. i hope he
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
doesn't become like our own where after 2 years it would be his vice that would be doing the job.
You think that the media and the evil celeb can control the REAL AMERICAN PEOPLE? We all know the truth.
TRUMP is and will be one of the best president in History! Not Satanic Gay Obama!
Happy belated birth to my President!
And you'll said we elected an old man to be our president...meanwhile trump is 71!!! But come o, so Melanie de ride 71 year old "D"? #runsaway
Long live LIB
Happy birthday Donald Trump
Happy birthday to him
... Merited happiness
So my birthday wish is that has he has made the world chaotic. May he be as chaotic and clumsy. The mistake that will make the world free again may he make it. May he never find solution of the drug overdose problem holding his nation & may he never find solution to their gun crimes. Thats the only luck I wish him. He started with chaos know that whatever he did affected the world as a whole. Commander of the deplorables. Cursed be the day he was born. Fucking bully.
Post a Comment