American student Otto Warmbier released by North Korea after 17-months in detention and One year in coma

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed his release in a statement saying that Warmbier is en route to the United States.
The 22 year old American was detained in January 2016 at the airport in Pyongyang on his way home. His parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, say the University of Virginia student had been on a tour of the country.
"Otto has left North Korea. He is on Medivac flight on his way home. Sadly, he is in a coma and we have been told he has been in that condition since March of 2016. We learned of this only one week ago," said Fred and Cindy Warmbier in a statement.
Why keep him to vegetable state only to return him to USA, this north Korea people are heartless
