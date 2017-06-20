 American rapper, Prodigy of Mobb Deep has passed away at age 42 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

American rapper, Prodigy of Mobb Deep has passed away at age 42

One half of rap group Mobb Deep, Prodigy has died. He died in Las Vegas this morning. He was just 42 years old.

The group’s publicist issued a statement confirming the news stating: “It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep.
 
Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Born Albert Johnson in Hempstead, New York, raised in Queens, Prodigy became a member of the street-wise duo Mobb Deep. His grandfather, Budd Johnson, and his great-uncle Keg Johnson were strong contributors to the Bebop era of jazz, making Prodigy just that for music at a young age. 

Legendary rapper, Nas helped to raise public consciousness about Prodigy and Havoc, as the single, “Shook Ones Pt. 2,” raced up the hip-hop charts. 
Posted by at 6/20/2017 10:48:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts