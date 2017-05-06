Ambode gives Lagos security fuel dump first class attention

The dump, which was in a dilapidated state before now has now been transformed to a first class one-stop refuel centre.
According to the governor, the dump has reiterated his unwavering commitment to keep Lagos safe, secured and uncomfortable for criminal elements and their collaborators.
The total rehabilitation of the facility, the Governor said was in line with his administration’s determination to further enhance security of lives and property in the State.
The facility has a capacity to dispense up to 160,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) and 80,000litres of AGO (diesel), while the analog nozzle dispenser has now been replaced with automated nozzle dispensers as well as an increase from four (4)dispensers to a total of twelve(12) dispensers with a newly constructed lube bay.
Governor Ambode, since he assumed office has shown his determination to give criminals a run for their money through huge investment in state of the art security equipment and improved welfare for the police and other security agencies.
With this ultra modern facility, he has once again made a clear statement of its determination to make Lagos uncomfortable for criminals and their collaborators. Findings show that there is nowhere else in Nigeria where such facility run by the government is up to this standard. This facility would no doubt ensure efficient and effective dispatch of fuel and diesel to security patrol vehicles in a more coordinated manner.
The Governor is fully aware of the fact that the major requirement for efficient running of vehicles is regular fuel supply and maintenance and as such necessitated the approval he gave for the revamping of the old and dilapidated fuel dump at Alausa.
3 comments:
wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ambode is working.
OK not too bad.
