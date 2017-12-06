 Amber Rose and Piers Morgan continue to drag each other on twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Amber Rose and Piers Morgan continue to drag each other on twitter

Piers Morgan and Amber Rose subtly continued to drag each other on Twitter today. It started over the weekend after Amber Rose shared a nude photo exposing her pubic hair and Piers Morgan called her out saying she is an attention seeker. Amber Rose who is not known to back away from a fight, responded. The fight looked like it ended yesterday but they picked it up again today...but kinda made up at the end. See the rest of their tweets after the cut...



8 comments:

chinelo okafor said...

Amber got no chill! She Finished the sisi...

12 June 2017 at 22:06
My Canadian Fling said...

SMH! It is well with this world.

SMH! It is well with this world.

Thanks guys!

12 June 2017 at 22:17
Anonymous said...

if this is what amber describes as feminism then she needs to be put on a leash

12 June 2017 at 22:18
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Let them shift biko


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 22:25
Anonymous said...

Peirs Morgan has met his match

12 June 2017 at 22:32
Irrational_paul said...

She backed out... Bitches and feminism

12 June 2017 at 22:32
Alloy Chikezie said...

Piers Morgan is also an attention seeker, using Amber Rose

Your comment will be visible after approval.

12 June 2017 at 22:34
Download lagu said...

So so interesting

12 June 2017 at 22:36

