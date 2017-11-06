 Amazing! Toddler pulled out alive after a truck smashed into shop in Imo State (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Amazing! Toddler pulled out alive after a truck smashed into shop in Imo State (photos)

A baby escaped death after a vehicle smashed into a shop at Okwudor junction in Imo State on Tuesday, June 8th. 

According to Facebook user Frank Wilson, several people were injured but the baby girl, who was sleeping inside the shop at the time of the incident, was found under the car, alive and without any injury. She was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed she is OK.


6/11/2017 04:27:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thank goodness.... Some cheerful news this period 👐

11 June 2017 at 16:40
Beauty Osas said...

God works in a mysterious.

11 June 2017 at 16:40
becky good said...

Jesus is great thank u lord for d baby life

11 June 2017 at 16:44
molokwu fumunanya said...

Now dat's a miracle...

11 June 2017 at 16:50
Manuel Kunmi said...

That's a miracle

11 June 2017 at 16:55

