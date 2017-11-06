A baby escaped death after a vehicle smashed into a shop at Okwudor junction in Imo State on Tuesday, June 8th.
Sunday, 11 June 2017
Amazing! Toddler pulled out alive after a truck smashed into shop in Imo State (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/11/2017 04:27:00 pm
6 comments:
Thank goodness.... Some cheerful news this period 👐
God works in a mysterious.
Jesus is great thank u lord for d baby life
Now dat's a miracle...
That's a miracle
