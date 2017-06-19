Almajiri student allegedly chained and sent to beg for food by his teacher in Kaduna state (photos)

According to FAcebook user, Aishat Alubankudi, the little boy pictured above is an Almajiri student in Kaduna state. He was allegedly chained and sent to beg for food by his teacher who has been identified as Sufi. Aishat wrote;
Gov Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai pls investigate.
The following unconfirmed report received! This boy was sent to Islamic school in Zaria from Ɓoko village in Zamfara State. His teacher put chain on him and sent him to beg for food to eat. The name of the Mallam is Sufi, at Rimin Tsiwa quarters in Zariya City Kaduna State. The Islamic School is adjacent to Alhaji Sani Rimin Tsiwa house. It's part of the menace of Almajiri system. May be the boy finds it difficult to adapt to the system and wanted to run away so he was chained when they caught him.
No comments:
Post a Comment