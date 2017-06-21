Alleged side chick, Rosaline Meurer writes an open letter to her future husband

"Dear Future Husband, I want to spoil you, encourage you, and love you. I want to be there beside you as you're fulfilling your dreams-- encouraging you every step of the way and never bringing you down. I want to make you laugh when you're having a bad day. I want to make you fall in love with me every single day. It's not always about what you can do for me or what you can bring to the table but what I can do for you too. In my opinion, that's LOVE. It's when you stop being selfish and begin being selfless.
Anyways..... I'm attracted to appearance and personality but I'm interested in ambition and goals. You ain't shit if you're not heading somewhere in life. Be a BOSS, marry a BOSS QUEEN and let's build an Empire baby. Note: NO INSTAGRAM LOVE, let's keep it in the real world."
4 comments:
lol. is she writing the letter to churchill and stylishly encouraging him to propose to her? let us hope if she gets married to churchill
the marriage would last longer than tonto's time.
I smell sometin....hmmm
This babe again u no dey rest who dey deceive u self
You're still wishing? Ma dear, you're on a long thing..no one wants to wife a home wrecker
