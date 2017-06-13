 Alleged Nigerian cultist, 'Gbaja Marine', who was killed in Ghana has been laid to rest (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Alleged Nigerian cultist, 'Gbaja Marine', who was killed in Ghana has been laid to rest (photos)

A Nigerian man known on Facebook as Oluwa Success, from Sapele Nigeria was killed in May in Ghana where he lived. The man, who is popularly known as Gbaja Marine was allegedly a member of the Eiye cult group and was killed by the rival Vikings cult in Accra, Ghana.

He was laid to rest over the weekend and friends and family gathered round to mourn him as he was being lowered to the ground.

Following his death in May, when the news reached Nigeria, his friends and cult brothers took to Facebook to mourn him and vowed to avenge his death. They referred to him as a "gentle soul", a "good and honest friend", "too kind" and more. From the number of tributes that poured in on Facebook, it can be gleaned that he was quite popular.


The Supreme Eiye Confraternity acknowledged that he was one of them by sharing his burial announcement on Facebook.

More photos below...











