Monday, 19 June 2017

All Over by Tiwa Savage give away on Music Plus

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity...Tiwa Savage is rewarding Fans with the most stream daily on MusicPlus for Her new single All Over.

Instructions: Winning is simple. ..

Click on this Link http://mpjamz.com/x/349c3bb2f -- to enjoy the ALL OVER single and the best of TIWA SAVAGE.

10 Highest streamers (Winners) will be selected and be rewarded with N400 MTN recharge card daily.

Hurry and be part of this TIWA SAVAGE give away.

Posted by at 6/19/2017 02:51:00 pm

GALORE said...

#400 recharge card? Haba... @Aunty TIWA, Shay ehh gbadun Shaa?

Antagor ni yi oo




Thatb@Tiwa song is dope. ...i can listen to it, morning noon day and night



@Galore

19 June 2017 at 15:11
BAYODE AKINOLA KINHOOD said...

The track is a dope shit....


click here to watch and download ayo ajewole woli agba recieve heavenly call

19 June 2017 at 15:18

