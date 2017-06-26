 Aliko Dangote celebrates Sallah with Billionaires, Femi Otedola, Tunde Ayeni, Donald Duke and others on his yacht | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Billionaire Aliko Dangote celebrated Sallah with fellow Billionaire, Femi Otedola, former Governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, Segun Awolowo, Billionaire Tunde Ayeni, Sam Njoku and Niyi Adebayo on his yacht. Another photo after the cut...

3 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
Luv me a Yacht ride with beautiful females n sumptuous caviar.

26 June 2017 at 07:42
Anonymous said...

All this fools has is money nothing more:with the state of our nation which they did played a role in destroying the future of the youth for their own gain

26 June 2017 at 07:53
Anonymous said...

I need this

26 June 2017 at 07:54

Post a Comment

