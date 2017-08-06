Alex Rodriguez cheats on J.Lo, is not sexually attracted to her, likes threesomes, rough sex and schoolgirl outfits, alleges self-proclaimed mistress

The woman, whose name is Lauren Hunter, opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez and claims that he is cheating on Jennifer Lopez in spite of all their public show of love.
Hunter said: "All the months up until they started seeing each other, maybe February or March, he was always inviting me places. I was like if we're not going to be in a relationship, leave me alone, because you don't get anything out of me - you're not getting sex."
She then added: "A week before his relationship with J. Lo was announced, he was asking me to go to Miami. When I found out I texted him. He never even mentioned her. I was like, 'This has to be fake,'" said Hunter.
Hunter claimed that she was offered thousands of dollars at one point for a threesome with Rodriguez and one of his longtime partners, whose name she did not disclose. She said he was loving a passionate and would kiss her hair and cuddle but when it was time for sex he becomes really rough and his problems take over. She also said his biggest fetish is voyeurism and enjoyed seeing her have sex with others.
"He likes muscular women. Even when he was with (the longtime partner) he was like, 'I'll pay you 20 grand a month - he wanted us to be two girlfriends."
She continued: "I have done it with him. His biggest fetish is voyeurism. He would rather see me getting pleasure than him get pleasure."
Hunter's interview comes one day after TMZ reported that Rodriguez had been contacted by a woman who was demanding $600,000, saying if he did not pay she would release private text messages between the pair.
"I don’t think he’s sexually attracted to her. In bed with J.Lo, he’s probably picturing me," said Lauren Hunter in an interview with the National Enquirer.
"He likes me to always wear heels and lingerie and outfits, dress up as a schoolgirl. All the things I would do with him I wouldn’t do with anyone else."Lauren claims she had been with the 41-year-old multiple times over the past six years and he wanted to meet her as recently as May 17. She said he invited her to fly out to Kansas City and spend the night with him while he was in town watching the New York Yankees take on the Royals and he often invited her to FaceTime even though he was already seeing J.Lo. The mother-of-three said she met Rodriguez in 2011 at an Equinox in West Hollywood and they immediately began a sexual relationship. The 34-year-old went on to say that Rodriguez is "very into threesomes" and "voyeurism" and she showed the tabloid what she claimed were text exchanges between them.
"Ik I miss you," the person texted, then added, "Maybe face time tonight". In reply, Hunter sent a topless photo.Hunter is into athletes and once dated former football star Marcus Allen with whom she has one child. While she was still with Allen, she and Rodriguez had sex for the first time and he was allegedly still seeing Hollywood star Cameron Diaz at the time.
"I slept with him and then he went to the MTV Awards with Cameron," said Hunter. "She looked really sad. I could see it was the end."Hunter claimed that when she asked Rodriguez if his relationship with Lopez, 47, was real he just stuck out his tongue and laughed.
"I even said over FaceTime, 'You know this whole Jennifer stuff, I just don't believe this bulls***" and he just stuck his tongue out'. When he made the face, that made me think it was fake."She said she has no intention of ever marrying Rodriguez though they have been in frequent contact before he started dating J.Lo. She said she found out the two were dating when she read about their trip to the Bahamas together.
Hunter said: "All the months up until they started seeing each other, maybe February or March, he was always inviting me places. I was like if we're not going to be in a relationship, leave me alone, because you don't get anything out of me - you're not getting sex."
She then added: "A week before his relationship with J. Lo was announced, he was asking me to go to Miami. When I found out I texted him. He never even mentioned her. I was like, 'This has to be fake,'" said Hunter.
Hunter claimed that she was offered thousands of dollars at one point for a threesome with Rodriguez and one of his longtime partners, whose name she did not disclose. She said he was loving a passionate and would kiss her hair and cuddle but when it was time for sex he becomes really rough and his problems take over. She also said his biggest fetish is voyeurism and enjoyed seeing her have sex with others.
"He likes muscular women. Even when he was with (the longtime partner) he was like, 'I'll pay you 20 grand a month - he wanted us to be two girlfriends."
She continued: "I have done it with him. His biggest fetish is voyeurism. He would rather see me getting pleasure than him get pleasure."
Hunter's interview comes one day after TMZ reported that Rodriguez had been contacted by a woman who was demanding $600,000, saying if he did not pay she would release private text messages between the pair.
No comments:
Post a Comment