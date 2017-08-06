Akwa Ibom state government gives traders 31 days ultimatum to reduce prices of foodstuff

The state government threatened to dissolve the leadership of any union that does not comply with the order within 31 days. In a radio programme recently, Idorenyin accused the traders of taking advantage of the scarcity of FOREX to inflate foodstuff prices.
He also alleged that the market union leaders were to some extent responsible for the hike in food prices.
“Garri is selling between N30,000 and N22,000 per bag in the state, but if you go outside Akwa Ibom garri it is sold between N18, 000 and N17, 000…. The union doesn’t allow people who are not their members to sell garri in bags in the market. If you are not their member and you bring in bags of garri into the market, they will seize them from you. If you look at it, there are no Customs duties on garri, and garri is not purchased with dollars, so it is the union that is causing the price increase. We will not continue to fold our hands and watch them do this. The unions must give traders the free hand to sell their goods. Another example is the crayfish. If you travel to Aba in Abia State, you’ll discover that the crayfish there are cheaper there than in Akwa Ibom, and the traders from Aba are buying from here. It is because of the union"he said
7 comments:
Oga those women had nothing to do with price increase of foodstuff in the market.
A young man once said "our problems are our leaders". Imagine wat so-called market union leadership can do to people!? What utter rubbish! So sad the times we live in here in nigeria. Everyone is cashing in on the misfortune that has befallen our great country. So sad...
This is good news. The government must intervene in this artificial recession in order to revert prices. other states should follow suit.
Why give them a whole month to change d prices? A whole month!!! Ahh!! If I be governor of that state today..I will match in to all the markets and personally ban all market unionism with immediate effect and give traders the liberty to sell at the normal reduced prices. Nonsense deserves a no-nonsense approach.
Nawa oo
Could u imagine the stupid union.
