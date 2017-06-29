 Agbani Darego-Danjuma flaunts bikini body as she enjoys a luxurious holiday in an island | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Agbani Darego-Danjuma flaunts bikini body as she enjoys a luxurious holiday in an island

Former Miss World Agbani Darego-Danjuma shared a snap from her vacation in an undisclosed luxurious location. In the photo posted on Instagram today, the newlywed showed off her toned physique in a two-piece bikini as she lounges by a pool...


Posted by at 6/29/2017 04:26:00 pm

6 comments:

tsalz said...

Babe abeg flex on joor

29 June 2017 at 16:28
esco said...

On an island not in an island with all your money simple English

29 June 2017 at 16:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

BossChic


... Merited happiness

29 June 2017 at 16:35
OSINANL said...

GOOD TO SEE

29 June 2017 at 16:45
Anonymous said...

@esco..Biko who English epp?

29 June 2017 at 16:52
Anonymous said...

English teacher what has your correct grammar fetched you? What makes you think she stil proof read all these stories

29 June 2017 at 17:31

