Saturday, 10 June 2017

After One season, Manchester United officially dismiss Zlatan Ibrahimovich

The Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists to the Premier League by the third Saturday in May. The list has just been made public as Premier League clubs from the 2016/17 season have submitted the lists of players they will be keeping in their squads, and the ones they will be releasing.
Unfortunately, for Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovich is the only player from the club that has been released.

The Premier league however stated that, 'Please note that players signified as a "free transfer" or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on 30 June 2017, could still remain there next season and so this list should not be seen as definitive for players leaving their club'. At the moment, Zlatan and Manchester United are yet to make official comments.
