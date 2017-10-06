After One season, Manchester United officially dismiss Zlatan Ibrahimovich

Unfortunately, for Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovich is the only player from the club that has been released.
The Premier league however stated that, 'Please note that players signified as a "free transfer" or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on 30 June 2017, could still remain there next season and so this list should not be seen as definitive for players leaving their club'. At the moment, Zlatan and Manchester United are yet to make official comments.
No comments:
Post a Comment