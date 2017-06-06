The mammoth Palm Beach County property sits on over five acres and was built in 2010 by Dion and her husband, René Angélil, who passed away last year. The Bahamian-inspired home has 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a guest house, golf simulator, and over 400 feet of ocean frontage, but its most interesting feature has to be the water park, which entails a lazy river, water cannons, slides, and a tree house. See a video of the property below...
Tuesday, 6 June 2017
After 4 years on the market, Celine Dion finally sells her Jupiter Island estate on the ocean for $28 million
The mammoth Palm Beach County property sits on over five acres and was built in 2010 by Dion and her husband, René Angélil, who passed away last year. The Bahamian-inspired home has 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a guest house, golf simulator, and over 400 feet of ocean frontage, but its most interesting feature has to be the water park, which entails a lazy river, water cannons, slides, and a tree house. See a video of the property below...
