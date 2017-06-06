 After 4 years on the market, Celine Dion finally sells her Jupiter Island estate on the ocean for $28 million | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

After 4 years on the market, Celine Dion finally sells her Jupiter Island estate on the ocean for $28 million

After first hitting the market for a whopping $72 million in August 2013, Celine Dion finally found a buyer for her oceanfront Florida mansion equipped with a water park. The 20,000-square-foot estate in Jupiter Island sold for $28 million which is less than half of the original ask from nearly four years ago.
The mammoth Palm Beach County property sits on over five acres and was built in 2010 by Dion and her husband, René Angélil, who passed away last year. The Bahamian-inspired home has 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a guest house, golf simulator, and over 400 feet of ocean frontage, but its most interesting feature has to be the water park, which entails a lazy river, water cannons, slides, and a tree house. See a video of the property below...
