Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Africa Sales Academy is recruiting Independent Business Associates for Leadway Assurance



1. We're looking for candidates with an entrepreneurial mindset, who have a passion for sales and business. Successful candidates will be those with an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for Sales and Business

2. It's a great opportunity for those that want to start their own business.


3. Those that are selected will receive Training and One on One Coaching and Mentoring

4. Trainings will be very practical - using some of the best business men and women in the business environment

5. Candidates that succeed will be able to set up and build their own business under the Leadway Assurance franchise.

Benefits To Successful Candidates

- Set up your own business
 
- Own your own Leadway Assurance Franchise 
- Create Personal Wealth
 
- Receive training and coaching from some of the nations leading sales / business coaches 
- Network and share knowledge with some of the nation's foremost business leaders

all candidates to send their CVs to the following email addresses.
recruit@africasalesacademy.com, segsori@gmail.com


