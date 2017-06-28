Africa facing shortfall of 50 million jobs by 2040, report says

A new research from the Tony Blair Institute has revealed that part of Africa could suffer a massive unemployment crisis by 2050.
The report predicted a shortfall of 50 million jobs, which should serve as a “wake-up call” for governments across much of the continent, as well as international donors and agencies.
According to the analysis by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, based on world bank data, the labour force in sub-Saharan Africa will be 823 million by 2040, up from 395 million in 2015. However, total number of jobs is only expected to hit 773 million, it said, leaving 50 million people in Africa unemployed.
The report found that countries with high economic potential - such as Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria and Sierra Leone - were failing to transform and achieve growth.
The governments of the listed countries were advised to pursue 'inclusive growth strategies to achieve growth.
The report also highlighted the progress of Botswana, Ethiopia and Mauritius, which it said had made significant progress in recent decades, due to a political leaders working alongside stakeholders and development partners.
It said Mauritius spent 10 years focussing on textiles and a subsequent 10 years in tourism, while Ethiopia and Botswana focussed on agriculture and services, respectively for 20 years.
The three countries have been able to achieve a bit of growth with the progress they have made so far.
