AFCON Qualifier: South Africa defeats Nigeria 2 - 0 (Photos)

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated Gernot Rohr’s men 2-0 at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State with goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau.
This win is officially the first time South Africa will defeat Nigeria in a competitive game in 13 attempts.
Nigeria will meet Seychelles in the next qualifier and Gernot Rohr, Nigeria's Franco-German tactician will have to motivate his team ahead of the next game if they aim to be present in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroun in 2019
