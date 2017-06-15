Adesuwa Etomi is all shades of cute in new photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Abeg... She no fine... Na make up make her represantable
@Ade ,you are beautiful already.. Too much makeup does not do you justice My own opinion Greet @Banky Mr big head for me @Galore
Beautiful.
I don't like her noise
Her cup of kunu.
Did she give herself d nose? Most stupid comment ever!!!!
U mean presentable..... Ur a compound fool @cell
nice hair and make up
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Abeg... She no fine... Na make up make her represantable
@Ade ,you are beautiful already.. Too much makeup does not do you justice
My own opinion
Greet @Banky Mr big head for me
@Galore
Beautiful.
I don't like her noise
Her cup of kunu.
Did she give herself d nose? Most stupid comment ever!!!!
U mean presentable..... Ur a compound fool @cell
nice hair and make up
Post a Comment