 Adesuwa Etomi is all shades of cute in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Adesuwa Etomi is all shades of cute in new photos

Future Mrs Wellington looking stunning in make-up photos. See another one after the cut...



Posted by at 6/15/2017 09:39:00 pm

8 comments:

Cell said...

Abeg... She no fine... Na make up make her represantable

15 June 2017 at 21:45
GALORE said...

@Ade ,you are beautiful already.. Too much makeup does not do you justice

My own opinion


Greet @Banky Mr big head for me



@Galore

15 June 2017 at 21:46
PATALEX said...

Beautiful.

15 June 2017 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

I don't like her noise

15 June 2017 at 22:17
Anonymous said...

Her cup of kunu.

15 June 2017 at 22:26
SisterSledge said...

Did she give herself d nose? Most stupid comment ever!!!!

15 June 2017 at 22:31
Anonymous said...

U mean presentable..... Ur a compound fool @cell

15 June 2017 at 22:32
uniquechic said...

nice hair and make up

15 June 2017 at 22:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts