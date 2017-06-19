 Adaeze Yobo and her Husband Joseph Yobo have a dance off on Father's Day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Adaeze Yobo and her Husband Joseph Yobo have a dance off on Father's Day

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, his wife Adaeze Yobo and their kids had a dance off on Sunday, which was Father's Day. Adaeze sure knows how to dance. Watch the video after the cut...

6 comments:

Oghenetega said...

This is so Cute...
Hahahahaha

19 June 2017 at 07:21
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

😍😍😍

19 June 2017 at 07:22
Anonymous said...

Mumus

19 June 2017 at 07:23
Maximum Grade said...

Happy family

19 June 2017 at 07:33
Anonymous said...

So lovely,haters and aspiring side chicks gonna choke to death on this one

19 June 2017 at 07:34
Estello Destino said...

That dance is a good exercise mehn....sweet family!

19 June 2017 at 07:42

