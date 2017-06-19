Adaeze Yobo and her Husband Joseph Yobo have a dance off on Father's Day

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Father's Day celebration with my kids n grandkids 😂
A post shared by Abigail Igwe (@igweabigail) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:07am PDT
This is so Cute... Hahahahaha
😍😍😍
Mumus
Happy family
So lovely,haters and aspiring side chicks gonna choke to death on this one
That dance is a good exercise mehn....sweet family!
Post a Comment
6 comments:
This is so Cute...
Hahahahaha
😍😍😍
Mumus
Happy family
So lovely,haters and aspiring side chicks gonna choke to death on this one
That dance is a good exercise mehn....sweet family!
Post a Comment