 Actress Uche Ogbodo inquires from her followers whether she should accept a marriage proposal she got via DM

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Actress Uche Ogbodo inquires from her followers whether she should accept a marriage proposal she got via DM

So someone slid into her DM to propose marriage to her. She shared a screenshot of the DM and asked her followers whether she should or should not accept the proposal.
 "He Slide Into My DM , and asked To Make Me A Mrs  Should I or Should I not? #marriagegoals#instaproposal #goddess"she wrote
Posted by at 6/13/2017 06:05:00 pm

5 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Date him for least two years b4 saying yes. I nor wan read ur divorce story again.


Long live LIB

13 June 2017 at 18:10
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

JoBriggs said...

The yeye man no know say na ugly children you go born ramm? Make the man look your picture well well again abeg. You self, na wa for you!

13 June 2017 at 18:16

