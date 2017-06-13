Actress Uche Ogbodo inquires from her followers whether she should accept a marriage proposal she got via DM

So someone slid into her DM to propose marriage to her. She shared a screenshot of the DM and asked her followers whether she should or should not accept the proposal.
"He Slide Into My DM , and asked To Make Me A Mrs Should I or Should I not? #marriagegoals#instaproposal #goddess"she wrote
5 comments:
Date him for least two years b4 saying yes. I nor wan read ur divorce story again.
Long live LIB
Pls dear..do! Cud be ur last chance.
Pls dear..do! Cud be ur last chance.
Pls dear..do! Cud be ur last chance.
The yeye man no know say na ugly children you go born ramm? Make the man look your picture well well again abeg. You self, na wa for you!
Post a Comment