Actress Tara Raid suffers major wardrobe malfunction that left her lady part exposed

Tara Reid was photographed outside a Beverly
Hills restaurant getting into her car but she accidentally exposed
herself in the process and paparazzi caught it.
The American Pie actress
flashed not just her underwear but also bits of her lady part. See it after the cut.
9 comments:
when would you realize that it is not a wardrobe malfunction. it was deliberate. all the U.S female celebrities are now doing it. exposing their bodies and make it seem like a mistake.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Irritating. Not sexy at all
Deliberate attempt.
Noting even show.. Yeye photographers who can't even take good shot
Noting even show.. Yeye photographers who can't even take good shot
hmmm
Not looking fresh though...
Linda i think by ur recent posts u ar now promoting nudity. No offense bt please adjust.
I'm not seeing anything apart from her undies. Nothing special there.
Post a Comment