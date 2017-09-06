Actress, Glenne Headly, 'Dick Tracy' star, dies at 63

Award winning actress, Glenner Headly, passed away last night at the age of 63.
“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”
Headly was in production on the Hulu series 'Future Man', and the show’s executives were notified last night of her passing but the cause of her death is yet to be revealed.
She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.
The film, television actress, and theater actress was known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in 1990’s “Dick Tracy” as Tess Trueheart. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the 1989 miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” as well as the 1996 Showtime film adaptation of “Bastard Out of Carolina.”
Headly’s career began on the stage, when she was an originating member of Chicago’s renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She went on to marry fellow ensemble member John Malkovich in 1982, though the pair divorced in 1988.
She made her feature film debut in the 1981 dramedy “Four Friends.” In 2016, she appeared in “Stage Kiss” at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles; her other theater performances included “Arms and the Man,” with Malkovich directing and “Aunt Dan and Lemon,” directed by Wallace Shawn in London.
May her soul rest in peace
... Merited happiness
