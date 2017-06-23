 Actor Johnny Depp makes Trump Assassination joke | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Actor Johnny Depp makes Trump Assassination joke

American actor, Johnny Depp during the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday made a joke about killing President Donald Trump.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor asked a large crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. Depp said to the crowd: “Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help.
 

“It is just a question — I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

He followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

He said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

This comes recently after Comedian and CNN presenter Kathy Griffin got sacked after sharing graphic images of herself holding a severed head that looks like Trump.
