Actor Johnny Depp makes Trump Assassination joke

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor asked a large crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. Depp said to the crowd: “Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help.
“It is just a question — I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”
He followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.
He said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”
This comes recently after Comedian and CNN presenter Kathy Griffin got sacked after sharing graphic images of herself holding a severed head that looks like Trump.
